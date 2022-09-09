Marvel Snap Releasing On PC And Mobile October 18

Marvel Snap, the Marvel-based card battler, will release on October 18. The game is currently in beta, but publisher Nuverse and developer Second Dinner announced during the Disney and Marvel games showcase that the full release is coming next month to PC, iOS, and Android.

A new trailer gives an overview of the game. So far during the beta test, the game has gone through three seasons with regular content updates. The game will be free-to-play, but you can pre-register through the official site.

Developer Second Dinner was formed by former Hearthstone developers who know their way around a CCG. The focus of Marvel Snap, though, is quick play sessions that last about three minutes each. Matches focus on controlling two out of three randomly selected locations. It also uses a unique bluffing mechanic--the titular "snap"--in which you can challenge your opponent to raise the stakes and get more winnings.

"We've spent years making sure that Marvel Snap is the kind of game that everyone, gamer or not, can't wait to pick up and play,” said Second Dinner chief development officer Ben Brode, in the announcement. "If you love fast-paced, strategic games and the thrill of throwing down a power move to stop your opponent at the last second to win the big game, you're going to absolutely love Marvel Snap."

For more on Marvel Snap, be sure to read our in-depth interview with Ben Brode.