Marvel Snap Is A New, Fast-Paced Collectible Card Game From Ex-Hearthstone Devs

The CCG from Second Dinner uses a unique zone-based mechanic and a limited number of turns for games that are, well, snappy.

Second Dinner, an indie studio formed from Blizzard veterans who worked on Hearthstone, has announced its first game. Marvel Snap is a new, fast-paced CCG that relies on simultaneous turns, shorter matches, and a unique zone-control mechanic to make for quick games.

Marvel Snap features more than 150 Marvel characters, each with multiple art variants, and more than 50 locations. Each game lasts just six turns, so games only take about three minutes each. And if you want to press your luck, you can "Snap," placing a bet on yourself to win to raise the stakes for double the rank rewards. The free-to-play game will launch this year on mobile and PC. New cards and locations will be added through weekly updates and monthly seasons.

In Marvel Snap, you and your opponent are dealt a play field of three randomized location cards with their own status effects. You each take six simultaneous turns to play Marvel characters to claim control of the locations, and whoever has control of two out of the three locations wins. You can "Snap" to double your winnings if you're confident in victory--but if you're on the receiving end of a Snap, keep in mind it could always be a bluff.

"We grew up obsessively playing CCGs and have spent decades designing them. We want the entire world to fall in love with card battlers just like we have," said Second Dinner chief development officer Ben Brode, in the announcement. "Marvel Snap is unlike any card battler ever made. We've worked tirelessly to ensure that the game is super deep for hardcore players, while remaining very approachable so everyone can jump in and have a blast. We're stoked to partner with Nuverse so that we can reach millions of players with our first game."

You can sign up at the the official site to take part in the limited closed beta on Android ahead of launch. Check out our in-depth Marvel Snap preview for more on the new CCG, and check out all the cards revealed so far.

