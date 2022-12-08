Marvel Snap Debuts Free Login Bonus, New Variant Bundle

Marvel Snap is up for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards, and Second Dinner used the occasion to debut a music video from DJ Martin Garrix and singer-songwriter JVKE. The video, titled Hero, also ties into an in-game event that debuts a new special variant card free for all players, as well as a new bundle available for purchase.

The video tells a love story, as JVKE imagines famous Marvel romances like Spider-Man and MJ, Storm and Black Panther, and Vision and Scarlet Witch. It uses various art styles and inspirations throughout to show the heroes and their romantic partnerships, reflecting the variety of illustration styles used in Marvel Snap's variant cards.

For the next week, players can log into Marvel Snap to receive a Storm Hero variant card by artist Jander González Mella, the original concept artist who made the Black Panther and Storm designs for the Hero music video. After the one-week free period, that Storm variant card will be added to the newly-launched Token Shop as an Ultimate variant. There's also a new "Hero" variant bundle available for purchase, which includes some of the characters featured in the music video.

