Marvel Snap Awards Freebies After Game Awards Win

Marvel Snap picked up the Best Mobile win at The Game Awards last week, and this week is thanking players for the accolade with a handful of freebies. All players will be gifted 1000 credits, as well as a Mystery Variant, just for logging into the game.

Players can find the current rewards in their in-game mail the next time they log in. Marvel Snap added that an extra freebie consisting of a GOTY Card Back and Title will also be gifted early next year.

Marvel Snap isn't the first game to gift free in-game items after award wins--Genshin Impact is well-known for giving out premium in-game items after wins, which likely contributes to its dominance over two years of The Game Awards' Player's Voice category.

Genshin Impact was one of the other mobile titles newcomer Marvel Snap beat in the mobile category, along with Apex Legends Mobile, Diablo Immortal, and Tower of Fantasy. The Marvel Universe card battler released on mobile and PC in October 2022, impressing critics with its unique, elegant take on the digital card collecting genre.