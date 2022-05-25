Marvel MMO From DC Universe Online, Lord Of The Rings Online Publisher Has Been Canceled

The Marvel MMO in development at Daybreak Games has been canceled. Parent company EG7 has announced that is is "discontinuing the development" of this project.

EG7 said it decided to cancel the project "based on the re-evaluation of the development risk profile, size of investment, and the long-term product portfolio strategy for the group."

Resources spent on developing the Marvel MMO will be reallocated within EG7 to "focus on alternative long-term projects." EG7 also revealed that it had planned to invest more than SEK 500 million ($50.6 million USD) into the Marvel MMO over the next three years.

"The company will now diversify this investment across multiple, smaller size projects within the group," EG7 said. This includes the previously announced upgrades to The Lord of the Rings Online and DC Universe Online, along with "new game opportunities," including new IPs.

EG7 went on to say that the cancellation of the Marvel MMO will not have an impact on "near-to-medium-term revenues and profits." However, the company does expect to take a write down of around SEK 230 million ($23.3 million USD) in "project-related" assets this year for the game.

Basically nothing was known about Daybreak's Marvel MMO. In other Marvel games news, the company just recently announced a new title, Marvel Snap, and it has come to light that Microsoft reportedly passed on the chance to make Marvel games.

Looking ahead, Uncharted veteran Amy Hennig is leading the development on a new Marvel game for Skydance, in addition to her Star Wars project.

Daybreak Games was acquired by EG7 in 2020 for $300 million. The company publishes The Lord of the Rings Online, which is getting the aforementioned upgrades and is coming to console.