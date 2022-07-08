Marvel Future Revolution Players Must Rescue Thor For Its New Love And Thunder Content
Players can now recruit the Mighty Thor in Marvel Future Revolution.
Netmarble has launched a new update for their RPG mobile game Marvel Future Revolution, inspired by the newly released Marvel Studios movie Thor: Love and Thunder. Players will be able to participate in a new Epic Invasion called The God Butcher and recruit Mighty Thor as a companion.
For the Epic Invasion: The God Butcher, players will partner up with Thor: Love and Thunder characters and attempt to rescue Thor from Gorr, the villain of the film. After completing each phase of the fight, Thor will regain his power and join in on the fight against Gorr alongside Miek, Korg, and Valkyrie. Upon completion of the fight, players will be rewarded with a new Gorr-themed Special Battle Badge.
In addition to the Epic Invasion, players can now recruit the Mighty Thor, who can charge lighting energy. She can also use lighting to pierce enemies and increase damage as it travels from one enemy to another. While an enemy is electrocuted, they'll do less damage, so players can effectively target multiple enemies.
A special mighty event is also coming to celebrate the new update. Players can spin the wheel for a chance to recruit the new Mighty Thor. The "Thunder Fragment Craft" will also be available, allowing players to partake in the Invasion: The God Butcher to earn a three-star Thor.
Marvel Future Revolution is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
