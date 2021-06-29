Marvel Future Revolution iOS and Android Pre-Registration Is Now Live

Pre-registration for Marvel Future Revolution is live across iOS and Android, developer Netmarble has announced. Having previously worked on Marvel Future Fight, Marvel Future Revolution follows in the footsteps of that game with open-world and action-RPG elements featuring Marvel's mightiest heroes.

Set in a reality stitched together from multiple dimensions that have all collapsed into each other to form Primary Earth--Think the more recent Secret Wars comic book event--it'll be up to you to lead Omega Flight in the fight against numerous supervillains and earn some fashionable new clothing in the process.

Costumes will be a major part of Marvel Future Revolution, with each hero having four-piece sets that can be mixed and matched to create a unique look or an actual fashion crime. As for modes, the game appears to have plenty on offer: PvE content will include a dedicated campaign that can be played either solo or with friends, as well as Blitz, Special Operations, and Raid modes to try out online.

PvP ranges from traditional one-on-one combat to large-scale ten-on-ten brawls, but Dark Zone takes that idea a step further by thrusting multiple players into a gigantic free-for-all against each other and titanic bosses.

You can sign up right now with these links for iOS and Android, and earn a few rewards in the process for helping Netmarble fine-tune the game ahead of its official launch later this year. There's also a first-look at gameplay today, which starts at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET on Marvel's YouTube and Twitch channels.

For those Marvel fans looking for something a bit more traditional, Square Enix and Eidos Montreal have something more cosmic to look forward to in the form of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Out on October 26, the game makes a strong first impression thanks to its visually vibrant design and attitude.