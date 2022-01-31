Marvel Future Revolution: Best Heroes To Begin Your Adventure

In Netmarble's mobile action RPG Marvel Future Revolution, just after the tutorial, you're given a choice: Eight of Marvel's most famous heroes are yours to control, but it's up to you to choose. One of these heroes you're going to choose as a main character, while three more can fill free character slots to alternate with your main whenever you like. It's a tough call, narrowing the eight down to four and then eventually one, so let's lay out what makes each character unique and choose the best squad for brand new Marvel Future Revolution players.

Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow.

Black Widow

Black Widow is as straightforward a character as you could ask for in Marvel Future Rev, focused entirely on damaging single targets. She's not going to be healing teammates or called in for support often, she is there to kick butt and take names, that's it. As you build her, she will add some area-of-effect tools to her arsenal, giving her some abilities in crowds, but the majority of her play time will be focusing on taking down one enemy at a time as quickly as possible. If you're the kind of player who loves rushing into battle head-first, Natasha Romanoff here should be your pick.

Build Recommendations:

Costume Midgardia Two pieces increases attack by 5.7% Three pieces increase critical damage by 34.7% Four pieces increases Firearm Expert skill class by 6



Specializations Custom Attacks Single target damage increased by 21% Fatal Strike Critical damage with firearms increases by 50% Receiving Intel Damage dealt to enemies with less than 50% health increased by 25% Subdue Damage to immobile/debuffed targets increased by 30%

Skills Explosives Expert - High Explosive Grenade Grenade that deals 106% Flame damage and sends enemies into the air Cooldown: 12.2 seconds Required Stamina: 12 Effect: Knock down and Burn (damage taken increased by 20% for 6 seconds) affected enemies Guard Break: Low Firearm Expert - Sniper Shot Snipes the enemy for 587% damage Cooldown: 20.6 seconds Required Stamina: 37 Effect: None Guard Break: Low Master Spy - Launch Strike Approach an enemy quickly, then launch them into midair Cooldown: 8.6 seconds Required Stamina: 12 Effect: Knocks down affected enemies Guard Break: High Widow's Wire - Taser Net Shoots an electric net dealing 109% Shock damage, trapping enemy Cooldown: 9.6 seconds Required Stamina: 13 Effect: Shock (25% decreased attack for 6 seconds) and Snare (immobile for 5 seconds) affected enemies Guard Break: Lowest



Steve Rogers, Captain America.

Captain America

Much like the M4 Sherman in World War II, Marvel Future Revolution's version of Steve Rogers is an American tank. An already high defensive base stat can be further buffed to make him one of the most stalwart characters in the game, while also boosting his attack power in the process. Throw Cap out in front of a group of enemies and watch him absorb damage like a sponge while shield-bashing his way to a quick win.

Build Recommendations:

Costume Secret Wars Two pieces increases defense by 5.7% Three pieces increase HP by 8.7% Four pieces increases Captain's Leadership skill class by 6



Specializations Battle Preparation Whenever Captain America uses a health-restoring item, defense is increased by 20% Passion Every successful attack also heals Captain America 3% of damage dealt Unyielding Will Automatically regains 37.5% of total health when health falls below 30% Vanguard 20% of Captain America's Defense is converted to Attack

Skills Captain's Leadership - Captain's Patience Creates a barrier with durability equal to 18% of Captain America's max HP Cooldown: 40.1 seconds Required Stamina: 27 Effect: None Guard Break: N/A Hero's Duty - Mighty Combo A multiple-hit combo totaling 668% damage Cooldown: 19.1 seconds Required Stamina: 36 Effect: None Guard Break: Medium Sentinel of Liberty - Indomitability Spins at a high speed dealing 324%-834% damage Cooldown: 35.3 seconds Required Stamina: 35 Effect: Vibranium Release (30% more damage when using the Vibranium meter), knocks down affected enemies Guard Break: High Spearhead - Lead The Charge Dashes at enemies with shield raised, dealing 174% damage Cooldown: 6.7 seconds Required Stamina: 13 Effect: Knocks back affected enemies Guard Break: Medium



Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is a textbook "glass cannon," or a character that can deal tremendous amounts of damage but can't withstand a lot of damage herself. Luckily her best skills are ranged attacks, so there's no need for her to swoop in and take on enemies face-to-face. Keep her at arm's reach, fire off her many energy attacks, and be in awe as chunks of HP simply disappear from enemy life bars.

Build Recommendations:

Costume Carol Corps Two pieces increases attack by 5.7% Three pieces increase critical hit rate by 11.6% Four pieces increases Energy Impact skill class by 6



Specializations Battle Awakening When Captain Marvel's health is critical, she receives 2 seconds of invincibility and restores 35% of her health Energy Enhancement Attack power increases 20% when a battle lasts longer than 6 seconds Photon Acceleration Attack is increased 15% when flying. Defense is increased 15% when grounded Shield Neutralization All Cosmic Energy Class skills have increased Guard damage

Skills Photon Blast - Photon Focus Focused photon beam that deals up to 1,544% damage to a single target Cooldown: 32.3 seconds Required Stamina: 52 Effect: None Guard Break: Low Photon Buster - Focal Energy Shot Fires energy spheres at a single target for up to 444% Cooldown: 13.7 seconds Required Stamina: 24 Effect: None Guard Break: Low Photon Charge - Blast Cone Shoots a linear area-of-effect cone that deals up to 146% damage to multiple enemies. Energy explosion after original attack deals additional damage. Cooldown: 14.7 seconds Required Stamina: 17 Effect: Explosion after original attack increases damage dealt to affected enemies by 15% for 5 seconds. Guard Break: Low Photon Energy - Photon Overflow Shoots energy blasts into the air, creating a wide area-of-effect energy shower dealing up to 455% damage Cooldown: 17.0 seconds Required Stamina: 33 Effect: None Guard Break: Low



The Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Stephen Strange.

Doctor Strange

The Sorcerer Supreme, as one might assume, will not be dealing out buckets of damage during a battle. He has plenty of powerful offensive abilities, of course, but supporting the rest of the team is where Doctor Strange shines. Use his strong buffing and debuffing abilities to enhance the rest of your team while turning even the mightiest enemy into a cardboard cutout.

Build Recommendations:

Costume Sakaar Two pieces increases attack by 5.7% Three pieces increase health by 8.7% Four pieces increases Touch of the Vishanti skill class by 6



Specializations Shifting Sands All enemy debuffs have 30% increased duration Spirit of Light When three Touch of the Vishanti class skills are equipped, debuffs received have 37.5% decreased duration Will of the Destroyer Attack is increased by 25%, while skill cooldowns are decreased by 15% Wind of Truth When one Touch of the Vishanti class skill is equipped, Ultimate Skill Gauge recovery is boosted 25%

Skills Astral Projection - Astral Walk Doctor Strange becomes ethereal, floating through enemies and dealing 142% damage in a linear area Cooldown: 11.9 seconds Required Stamina: 15 Effect: All affected enemies have damage dealt to them increased by 15% for 5 seconds Guard Break: Medium Book of the Vishanti - Lesson of Wisdom Casts a spell that decreases allies' skill cooldown by 15% for 10 seconds Cooldown: 40.2 seconds Required Stamina: 21 Effect: None Guard Break: None Eye of Agamotto - Tranquil Guardian Casts a spell that makes nearby enemies float in mid-air, removes all debuffs from the entire party, and makes the party immune to debuffs for 10 seconds Cooldown: 25.1 seconds Required Stamina: 27 Effect: None Guard Break: None Mirror Dimension - Shield of Mirage Creates a small Mirror Dimension around allies, recovering all allies' Guard gauges by 20% and decreasing Guard damage received by 20% for 10 seconds Cooldown: 25.2 seconds Required Stamina: 23 Effect: None Guard Break: None



Tony Stark, Iron Man.

Iron Man

Tony Stark is the Iron Man-of-all-trades in Marvel Future Revolution, performing moderately well in every area but has no standout attributes. Unless you're dedicated to Stark Industries, he's the kind of character that you'd use to learn about the game, and then eventually move away from once you realize what kind of player you want to be. That said, there is a lot to like in Iron Man's kit, should you decide to stick with him.

Build Recommendations:

Costume Mark 1 Two pieces increases attack by 5.7% Three pieces increase critical hit rate by 11.6% Four pieces increases Artificial Intelligence skill class by 6



Specializations Algorithm Improvement Decreases a J.A.R.V.I.S Class skill cooldown by 25% for 10 seconds Anti-Armor Bullet Iron Man's Armor Penetration stat increases by 30% when attacking an enemy with less than 50% health Artificial Analysis Damage to Super Villains increased by 30% for 8 seconds after using a Weapon Cartridge Class skill Repulsor Amplification Skill damage is increased 6% for every Repulsor Class skill equipped

Skills Artificial Intelligence - Weakness Scan Attack that deals 73% damage while pushing back enemies. Cooldown: 27.8 seconds Required Stamina: 10 Effect: Increases Attack for 10 seconds Guard Break: N/A Extra Firepower - Incendiary Bomb Dodges out of harm's way, then launches an explosive that deals 145% Flame damage Cooldown: 16.7 seconds Required Stamina: 22 Effect: Inflicts Burn (damage taken increased by 20% for 6 seconds) on affected enemies Guard Break: High Micromissiles - EMP Shot A electromagnetic pulse that deals 198% damage Cooldown: 13.8 seconds Required Stamina: 23 Effect: Removes buffs from and decreases movement speed of all affected enemies Guard Break: High Tactical Satellite - Party Time Protocol Charges at an enemy for 330% damage while summoning two suits to aid the party Cooldown: 40.3 seconds Required Stamina: 31 Effect: Knocks down all affected enemies. Summoned Iron Man suits last for 15 seconds and attack at 18% of Iron Man's Attack stat. Guard Break: Low



Peter Parker, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Spider-Man

While other heroes on the team are suited for inflicting huge damage, Spider-Man's approach is a bit different. While his focus is on damaging enemies, the webslinger is much better at inflicting sustained, continuous damage thanks to high agility stats. To use a boxing analogy, rather than knock out a bad guy with a huge haymaker, Spidey here is going to jab and jab and jab until he wins the battle.

Build Recommendations:

Costume Spider-Man Noir Two pieces increases attack by 5.7% Three pieces increase dodge rate by 11.6% Four pieces increases Web Shooter Mastery skill class by 6



Specializations Electro's Agility 40% of Spider-Man's dodge rate converts into damage dealt Green Goblin's Madness Total damage increased by 28.5, but Defense is lowered by 18.8% Transcended Sense Max dodge rate increased by 15% Web Cartridge - Corrosion Enemies receive 40% more damage while cocooned

Skills Spider-Bot Swarm - Spider-Bot Shooter Multiple Spider-Bots are summoned, which shoot Web Shots that damage enemies and interrupt attacks. Cooldown: 26.5 seconds Required Stamina: 15 Effect: Summoned Spider-Bots last for 10 seconds and attack at 18% of Spider-Man's Attack stat. Web Shots stack Web* on damaged enemies Guard Break: N/A Spider-Wrap - Web Collapse Shoots webs at a single enemy for 138% damage, then pulls nearby enemies to the damaged foe Cooldown: 10.7 seconds Required Stamina: 16 Effect: Knocks down affected enemy on hit Guard Break: High Web Craft - Web Grip Spider-Man creates massive hands with his web, then swings them around for 223% damage. Cooldown: 15.9 seconds Required Stamina: 21 Effect: Knocks down and stuns affected enemies for 3 seconds. Stacks Web* on affected enemies Guard Break: N/A Web Shooter Mastery - Focused Web-Wrap A focused web shot deals 569% damage and interrupts enemy attacks. Cooldown: 23.3 seconds Required Stamina: 33 Effect: Stacks Web* on affected enemies Guard Break: Low



*When an enemy's max Web stacks are reached, that enemy is cocooned and loses 30% movement speed and 15% accuracy for 7 seconds.

Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Star-Lord

Star-Lord in the comics and movies is a brash, overconfident hero that annoys his enemies as much as he hurts them. Here in Marvel Future Revolution his skill set matches that persona, with abilities that inflict damage-increasing statuses on enemies rather than just inflicting damage. Keep your Star-Lord in the back of each battle, offering help to the other members of the team like a true Guardian of the Galaxy.

Build Recommendations:

Costume Secret Wars Two pieces increases attack by 5.7% Three pieces increase critical hit rate by 11.6% Four pieces increases Battle Soundtrack skill class by 6



Specializations Grand Finale Whenever Star-Lord attacks an enemy with 50% or less HP, they take 25% more damage Jet Boots Modification The first skill used by Star-Lord after a dodge skill deals 32.5% more damage Rapidfire Spray On every fifth use of a skill, that skill's cooldown is halved Tolerance Decrease Damage to immoble/debuffed targets increased by 30%

Skills Battle Soundtrack - Pump It Up! Increases Star-Lord's Critical Hit rate by 25% for 8 seconds Cooldown: 25.2 seconds Required Stamina: 12 Effect: None Guard Break: N/A Blaster Charge - Cherry Bomb Fires a charged shot for 137% Flame damage, while pushing enemies away Cooldown: 19.5 seconds Required Stamina: 35 Effect: Knocks back affected enemies and stacks Burn* on them Guard Break: Low Elemental Cannon - Flame Cannonball Multiple flame shorts create an explosion inflicting 329% Flame damage Cooldown: 24.2 seconds Required Stamina: 30 Effect: Knocks down affected enemies and stacks Burn* on them Guard Break: Medium Problem Solver - Rapidfire Spin Shoots multiple blaster shots at an enemy for 630% Flame damage, also damages nearby enemies Cooldown: 19.5 seconds Required Stamina: 35 Effect: Stacks Burn* on affected enemies Guard Break: Low



*When an enemy's max Burn stacks are reached, any damage taken is increased by 20% for 7 seconds.

Uroro Monroe, the mutant known as Storm.

Storm

Storm is a crowd control queen, able to manipulate groups of enemies to her will while inflicting big damage on them. She has a strong DPS repertoire as well, but it's her ability to shape a battle that makes her stand out. Some of her attacks take a long time to actually come out though, so she may struggle against faster foes.

Build Recommendations:

Costume Astonishing Two pieces increases attack by 5.7% Three pieces increase Defensive Pierce by 11.6% Four pieces increases Deep Freeze skill class by 6



Specializations Blizzard Chill damage from Storm's attacks is increased 6% for every Deep Freeze class skill equipped Headwind Dodge Skill gauge recovery is increased by 35% Heavy Snow All Deep Freeze class skills have 27.5% less cooldown Snowy Winds When a Deep Freeze class skill is successful, an extra ice explosion deals damage equal to 105% of Storm's attack (ability has a 5-second cooldown)

Skills Atmokinesis - Wall of Frost An ice barrier is created that increases Defense by 27% and interrupts enemy attacks Cooldown: 37.7 seconds Required Stamina: 11 Effect: Stacks Chill* on affected enemies Guard Break: N/A Atmosphere Control - Frozen Sphere Creates and throws a sphere of ice for 103% damage. The area around the sphere then freezes and explodes, dealing more damage Cooldown: 9.1 seconds Required Stamina: 14 Effect: Knocks down and stacks Chill* on affected enemies Guard Break: High Deep Freeze - Whiteout A major snowstorm is created, dealing 611% damage to all enemies Cooldown: 20.7 seconds Required Stamina: 41 Effect: None Guard Break: High Icicle Crash - Icicle Spear A spear made of ice is thrown at enemies, dealing 233% damage Cooldown: 10.4 seconds Required Stamina: 21 Effect: Stacks Chill* on affected enemies Guard Break: High



*When an enemy's max Web stacks are reached, that enemy is frozen for 4 seconds and loses 30% movement speed and dodge rate for 7 seconds.

With eight heroes to choose from, who should be your first main?

Who Should You Choose?

For your first ever main hero, we suggest Iron Man as your lead. He's versatile, he's adept in multiple different styles, and his builds give you plenty of options while getting your feet wet in the early game. With the other three free slots we'd recommend Spider-Man, Black Widow, and Storm.

Spider-Man's constant damage and high agility will let you see how controlling a fast character can be to your advantage. The ability to cocoon enemies in place and let the damage characters do their thing is a huge plus as well.

Black Widow, if nothing else, will give you a glimpse into how "all damage, all the time" characters work. The abilities in her later levels have some of the most powerful attacks in the entire game, and it's smart to get building on that firepower immediately.

Finally, Storm adds the element (no pun intended) of controlling crowds onto your team, scattering them with elemental attacks before moving in for the kill. As mentioned before her attacks do take some time to launch, but with the right team in front of her that should be an issue.