Marvel Comics' Biggest Name Just Left For DC

In one of the most shocking moments in recent comic book history, writer Brian Michael Bendis--a staple at Marvel Comics for years--is headed to DC Comics, signing an exclusive deal with the publisher. The mind behind Ultimate Spider-Man, House of H, Secret Invasion, Powers, and Spider-Men--some of the best comics at Marvel over the past decade, will be working with a whole new batch of characters in the coming years.

Brian Michael Bendis in Image Comics' Nailbiter

DC announced the news (via Twitter): "We are beyond thrilled to welcome Brian Michael Bendis exclusively to the DC family with a multiyear, multi-faceted deal. He's one of the premier writers in the industry having created so many unforgettable stories wherever he's been, and we can't wait to see what he has planned for the DC Universe."

Bendis retweeted the statement, adding "This is real. I love you all. Change is good. Change is healthy. I am bursting with ideas and inspirations. Details to come!"

This won't be the first time Bendis has written at DC. Back in 2000, he wrote a story for Batman Chronicles #21 called "Citizen Wayne," where Clark Kent tries to learn Bruce Wayne's darkest secrets. However, Bendis has never had a full-time gig at DC until now, so the doors are wide open for him to take on old characters and create some new ones.

While non-comic book readers may not be familiar with him, they will know some of the characters he's created. Bendis is credited with creating Jessica Jones, who has her own Netflix series; Quake, who is one of the main characters on Agents of SHIELD; Maria Hill, who has appeared in numerous Marvel movies; and Ganke; who Spider-Man Homecoming's Ned Leeds is based on, whether or not Sony and Marvel would like to admit it.

As of now, there is no information as to what Bendis will be working on at DC first, and the writer still has comics finishing up at Marvel, like the mini-series Spider-Men II.