Marvel And Mortal Kombat Arcade Gaming Tables Are Steeply Discounted

The Marvel Vs Capcom Gaming Table stands 29 inches tall, includes two light-up control panels, and boasts a sleek design that features Marvel and Capcom characters around both of its sides. The main reason you’ll want to pick up the table is for its roster of games, which includes the following:

X-Men: COTA

Marvel Super Heroes

Punisher

X-Men vs Street Fighter

MSH vs SF

Marvel vs. Capcom

X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse

MSH: War of the Gems

Rounding out the package is a 17-inch display, a clear cover top to protect from spills, a design that’s easy to assemble, and a 90-day warranty should you run into any issues.