Marvel And Mortal Kombat Arcade Gaming Tables Are Steeply Discounted
Best Buy is offering a $200 price cut on both of these popular gaming tables.
Arcade1Up makes some of the most popular home arcade tables on the market, but most of its products carry a hefty price tag these days. Best Buy, however, is making it easier to get your hands on some of the best Arcade1Up tables right now, with a $200 discount on both the Mortal Kombat Gaming Table and the Marvel Vs Capcom Gaming Table.
Marvel Vs Capcom Gaming Table
$500 (was $700)
The Marvel Vs Capcom Gaming Table stands 29 inches tall, includes two light-up control panels, and boasts a sleek design that features Marvel and Capcom characters around both of its sides. The main reason you’ll want to pick up the table is for its roster of games, which includes the following:
- X-Men: COTA
- Marvel Super Heroes
- Punisher
- X-Men vs Street Fighter
- MSH vs SF
- Marvel vs. Capcom
- X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse
- MSH: War of the Gems
Rounding out the package is a 17-inch display, a clear cover top to protect from spills, a design that’s easy to assemble, and a 90-day warranty should you run into any issues.
Mortal Kombat/Midway Gaming Table
$500 (was $700)
Arcade1Up’s Mortal Kombat table shares many of the same specs as the Marvel Vs Capcom table. It also offers a 29-inch tall design, two light-up control panels, and a 17-inch screen, although it comes with 12 games instead of eight:
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat II
- Ultimate MK3
- Joust
- Defender
- Rampage
- Gauntlet
- Sinistar
- Rootbeer Tapper
- Klax
- Gorf
- Toobin
The product also comes with an eye-catching Mortal Kombat design, as you’ll find Raiden and the iconic Mortal Kombat logo on both sides of the table.
Not sold on either table? Be sure to check out the full Arcade1Up catalogue at Best Buy for more deals and discounts.
