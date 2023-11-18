Mario Strikers: Battle League Is 50% Off For Black Friday

Mario Strikers: Battle League is on sale for only $30 during Black Friday 2023. At 50% off, this deal matches the lowest price ever. As such, we wouldn't be surprised if it sold out. It's an official Nintendo Black Friday deal, so most major retailers will have Battle League for this phenomenally low price.

After a 15-year hiatus, Mario and his pals finally returned to the soccer field in 2022. Developed by Next Level Games, Battle League features 5v5 soccer contests that, unsurprisingly, lean more into action and chaos than rigorous simulation gameplay. You can expect to see the usual suspects tagging along with Mario, including Luigi, Bowser, Wario, Waluigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi.

Battle League injects some familiar competitive Mario trappings into the mix such as green shells for attacks. You even have the opportunity to add two goals to the scoreboard at once by using a high-powered Hyper Strike. As it's a "battle," players wear some war-ready gear that alters stats.

It earned a 7/10 in our Mario Strikers: Battle League review. "Mario Strikers: Battle League is a thin package, without very much variety in terms of game modes and options," critic Steve Watts wrote. "But it is a more technically complex game than many of the Mario sports titles, which may give it legs for dedicated players. Sports are all about proving your skill in head-to-head match-ups, and that will have to be enough, because there isn't much else to it."

Battle League is just one of numerous Switch games on sale for excellent prices for Black Friday 2023. We put together a list of the highlights below as well as a separate accessories list that includes some of the best Switch controllers: the pro-style 8BitDo Ultimate and the Split Pad Pro for handheld mode. It's worth noting you can also pick up a pair of Joy-Con controllers with Super Mario Party for only $100 as part of Nintendo's Black Friday sale.

