Mario Strikers: Battle League Free Online Demo Coming June 3

Ahead of its launch on June 10, a Switch demo for Mario Strikers: Battle League online mode will go live from June 3 and until June 5. Anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can access the demo and the tutorial section of the game is now live--for Expansion Pass members--so that you can get some practice time in.

If you're looking to see how you'll fare against human opponents in online play, you can hop on at the following times:

  • June 3 -- 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET
  • June 4 -- 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET
  • June 4 -- 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET
  • June 4 -- 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET
  • June 5 -- 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET
  • June 5 -- 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET

Online matches include 1v1 and 2v2 options, and two local players can play online together. The game will also have a Strikers Club online mode that lets up to 20 players join a club together and play online matches as they work their way to the top of the rankings.

Nintendo has teased new characters for the game as part of post-launch updates, although it hasn't revealed who the new players joining Mario, Peach, Bowser, and other Mushroom Kingdom citizens will be. In case you missed the previous gameplay overview trailer, Mario Strikers: Battle League allows for each character to be customized with stat-boosting equipment that can boost shooting power, tackle strength, and other skills.

You can check out GameSpot's Mario Strikers: Battle League preview for a detailed breakdown of the game, which Steve Watts describes as a version of soccer that "takes your favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters and puts them in tactical assault gear to play a friendly game of soccer."

