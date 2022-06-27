Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Release Date Leaks Ahead Of Nintendo Direct

The newest entry in the Mario + Rabbids series, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, is set to release October 20, 2022, according to Ubisoft's digital storefront. The company has since removed the listing, but not before Twitter user Nibellion managed to save a screenshot of the leak.

Looks like Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope launches October 20https://t.co/wr06c8pVBB pic.twitter.com/wnxHhQt4qY — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 27, 2022

In addition to the release date, the Ubisoft ad also indicated there will be a gold edition of the game. This edition will come with a season pass giving players access to future characters, quests, and battles, as well as the Galactic Prestige pack, a cosmetics kit containing weapon and character skins.

The reveal comes less than a day ahead of June 28's Nintendo Mini Direct, which is scheduled to contain about 25 minutes of information on upcoming third-party Switch games. Considering the timing of the leak, it seems safe to assume we'll see a bit more of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope--included the intended release date reveal--during the showcase.

The follow up to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope is a turn-based strategy game wherein the Mushroom Kingdom's best and brightest must team up with some of the strangest creatures in gaming: the Rabbids. While the first game took place within Peach's domain, Sparks of Hope sees our heroes take to the galaxy as they hunt down the evil entity Cursa and save the world's Sparks. Players will be able to choose from characters including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, Rabbid Mario, and newcomer Rabbid Rosalina.