Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gets A Massive Discount

The latest Mario game is cheaper today than it was on Black Friday.

By on

1 Comments

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is one of the best Switch games of 2022. Even though it just released in October, it’s already seeing a huge discount at Walmart and Amazon. Right now, you can pick up the popular strategy game for just $40, down from $60. Walmart is also throwing in a free sticker set with the game.

This is the best deal we’ve seen for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope since it was released a few months ago. In fact, this is a better deal than anything offered during Black Friday--which saw the game listed for its usual $60 and paired with a free $10 gift card.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a quirky strategy game that features a mashup of characters from the Nintendo and Ubisoft universes. You’ll take part in strategic, turn-based battles as you combat Cursa and her evil army in an attempt to save the galaxy. Our Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review gave it a 9/10, calling it an “absolute delight.”

“Put simply, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is an absolute delight. This is a combination that shouldn't work and yet it more than works--it excels,” wrote critic Steve Watts. “Ubisoft loves and respects these characters, and has now shown definitively that even something as familiar and comfortable as Mario is still capable of surprising us over and over again.”

Click To Unmute
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Video Review
  1. Diablo 4 Hands-On Preview
  2. Free Elden Ring Colosseum Update Revealed | GameSpot News
  3. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Destiny 2 Crossover Cosmetics
  4. December Update | Custom Game Browser | Halo Infinite
  5. Back 4 Blood – “River of Blood” Launch Trailer
  6. Dead Island 2 - Welcome to HELL-A Gameplay Trailer
  7. Witcher: Blood Origin - Meet Èile, The Fighting Bard
  8. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Video Review
  9. Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Launch Trailer
  10. GigaBash | Godzilla DLC - Official Trailer
  11. Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Ruptured Cistern Trailer
  12. Destiny 2: Season of Plunder - "Awake" Cinematic

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Jon Bitner on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)