Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle's Season Pass Detailed; Here's What It Includes

Update: Ubisoft has confirmed to GameSpot that the season pass will cost $20 and will be available on launch day.

Original Story: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle's launch is almost upon us, and today Nintendo and Ubisoft revealed what players will get if they purchase the game's season pass--and, from the few details we got, it seems like a pretty substantial amount of content.

The first piece of DLC will be available at launch and is exclusive to pass owners. You'll get eight steampunk-style weapons, although Ubisoft hasn't shown them off just yet. Further, this fall, pass owners will receive new solo and cooperative maps to play through.

The most significant DLC, however, will arrive at some point in 2018. Ubisoft plans on adding a story expansion to the game. Neither Nintendo or Ubisoft has said more than this, but a new story is definitely intriguing. The company has not announced a price for the season pass yet.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle comes out on August 29 for Nintendo Switch. From our early looks at the game, Kingdom Battle is shaping up to be a pleasant surprise. It plays like a full, fleshed-out turn-based strategy game heavily inspired by XCOM.