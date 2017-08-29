Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Guides

Nintendo Switch's next big game, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, has arrived. Despite initial skepticism (and mockery) when the game was leaked earlier this year, it's proven to be quite good, as our Mario + Rabbids review calls it a "consistent delight."

Just as the game's quality flies in the face of that first reaction, if you assume a game is easy just because it stars Mario and Rabbids, you're dead wrong. Mario + Rabbids is a tough game, and you'll need to plan ahead to ensure you bring the right party members, upgrade the best skills, and buy the correct weapons. We have plenty of tips to help you succeed, and we've rounded up all of our guides so far for you below.

Starter Tips

Being a master Mario + Rabbids tactician takes more than just your instincts. [13 Things We Wish We Knew Before Starting]

Here are some essential tips to increase your chances of success in this Mario and Rabbids crossover. [9 Tips to Get You Started]

Characters

Here's an introduction to each of Mario + Rabbids' characters, when you'll find them, and the situations in which they're best used. [Mario + Rabbids Characters Explained]