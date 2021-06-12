Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope Leaked On Nintendo's Own Website Ahead Of Ubisoft Forward At E3

It appears one of Ubisoft's announcements for its Ubisoft Forward event at E3 2021 today has leaked ahead of time. Nintendo's own website has been updated with a listing for the unannounced game Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch.

The sequel is coming in 2022 with characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and more. They're on a "galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions." The game's description adds: "Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests!"

Gallery

There will be nine characters in all (at launch, at least), along with new bosses and "some familiar enemies" to battle. Players will be tasked with rescuing "adorable Sparks" who live in the galaxy, and who give you "distinct powers" to use in battle.

You can see some of the screenshots from Sparks of Hope in the gallery above. It's expected that Ubisoft will formally announce the game during its Ubisoft Forward event today, June 12. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more.

The first entry in the Mario + Rabbids series, Kingdom Battle, launched in August 2017.