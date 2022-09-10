Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.

Announced during September 10's Ubisoft Forward, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will have three additional DLC updates post-launch. Included in the third and final one of these updates is Rayman, the popular platformer character.

In addition, Ubisoft also shared a first look at the land of Terra Flora--a lush locale filled with waterfalls, a volcano, and train tracks spiraling around--as well as an extended gameplay trailer featuring a battle against Wiggler. In the trailer, Ubisoft delved into the unique abilities Sparks provide combat. These include providing heroes with temporary invisibility, luring out enemies, and unleashing environmental attacks.

