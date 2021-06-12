Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope Confirmed During Ubisoft Forward After Nintendo Leak

Ubisoft has now officially announced Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the sequel to 2017's Kingdom Battle. The confirmation comes after the game leaked on Nintendo's website earlier on Saturday.

The sequel is coming in 2022 with characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and more. They're on a "galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions." The game's description adds: "Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests!"

Gallery

There will be nine characters in all (at launch, at least), along with new bosses and "some familiar enemies" to battle. Players will be tasked with rescuing "adorable Sparks" who live in the galaxy, and who give you "distinct powers" to use in battle.

You can get a closer look at Sparks of Hope through the cinematic trailer below, while a gameplay sneak peek has also been published. It shows off some of the new locations, abilities, and characters that will appear in the sequel.

You can see some of the screenshots from Sparks of Hope in the gallery above. The first entry in the Mario + Rabbids series, Kingdom Battle, launched in August 2017.