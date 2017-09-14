Mario Party's 100 Best Mini-Games Come Together In Compilation Game On 3DS

A new Mario Party game is in the works for 3DS, but it's not an entirely original title. Instead, Nintendo is bringing a compilation of sorts to the platform that features some of the best content from previous games.

Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, Mario Party: The Top 100 packages together a selection of the best mini-games from past Mario Party console titles. It features Download Play, allowing up to four people to take part in multiplayer as long as one person owns a copy of the game.

Mario Party: The Top 100 releases for 3DS on November 10. It follows last year's Mario Party: Star Rush, which is the newest entry in the series. The last numbered entry was 2015's Mario Party 10. Unfortunately, we didn't get any word today on an appearance of the series on Nintendo Switch, where it would seemingly be a perfect fit.

