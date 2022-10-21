Mario Party & Mario Party 2 Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack November 2

You'll soon be able to start the process of losing your friends, as Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch Online November 2.

Nintendo has finally announced the date original friendship killers will be coming to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, bringing the two classic N64 titles to Nintendo's latest console for the first time. The first Mario Party first launched in 1999, laying the foundations for many arguments to come, and lets four players face off against one another across nine adventure boards and 56 minigames.

Mario Party 2 picked up where the first one left off in 2000, this time allowing Mario and friends (and enemies) to don the occasional costume, with new boards and minigames to play through.

Nintendo also had some announcements for other treats Expansion Pack subscribers can expect, like how from November 1, members can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points through purchasing digital games or DLC in the eShop and My Nintendo Store.

Some N64-themed icon elements will also be coming soon for Expansion Pack members, who can use Platinum Points to buy these whenever they do launch.

Nintendo also confirmed that GoldenEye 007 would be coming to the Expansion Pack "soon," though in typical Nintendo fashion didn't specify how soon. Whenever it does launch, it should also do so on Xbox, but if you're looking to play the game with friends online, the Switch will be your best bet, as Microsoft has no plans to add online play.

For games like Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64, things were slightly more specific, as a release window of 2023 was provided at least. However, they could release monthly, as most titles have since the Expansion Pack launched.