Mario Kart Live Update Adds Another Cup, More Yoshi

Big Yoshi. He's sitting there.

By on

Comments

A new title update for Mario Kart Live on Nintendo Switch has added some more features to the game--a nice surprise for those who may have picked the game up at a discount during the Prime Day sales we saw in June.

As revealed in patch notes on Nintendo's website, Mario Kart Live now includes the Mario Cup event in the Grand Prix, and completing certain challenges in the cup will reward you with an extra gate and three more environments. Those, according to VGC, are the Donkey Kong-themed Barrel Temple, the oily Slip Circuit, and the rocky Fossil Field.

The Super Yoshi and Yoshi Horn items have also been added, and require you to complete certain challenges in the Mario Cup, as well.

The last update for Mario Kart Live arrived all the way back in October, and it adjusted some settings on the physical kart's camera to make it work better in indoor areas with direct sunlight or bright lights. Mario Kart Live requires the use of physical gates that the camera can identity in order to make sure you're staying on the "track," with both virtual hazards and whatever real-world obstacles you place standing in your way.

The Mario Kart Live software is actually free to download from the Nintendo eShop. However, it's useless without the physical components.

