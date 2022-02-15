Mario Kart 8's New DLC Courses Will Be Available To Play, Even If You Don't Own Them--Here's How

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is adding a whopping 48 courses as paid DLC by the end of 2023, and it turns out you don't need to pay to play them, though buying them outright still sounds like the ideal way to go about it.

The Mario Kart 8 website (via Eurogamer) confirms that courses from Wave 1 of the Booster Course Pass, which releases on March 18, will be playable for anyone, whether or not they bought the pass. Starting March 18, the eight new courses will be playable locally or online in Friends and Rivals races, even if only one player owns the courses. Then starting March 22, Wave 1 courses will appear in random Mario Kart 8 online matches for anyone, whether or not the player owns them.

This might be a way for Nintendo to give players a taste of the new courses and encourage them to buy them outright to play offline or whenever they want.

As announced during the Nintendo Direct this month, eight courses will be released across six waves, for a total of 48 courses. The first eight are coming March 18, and those confirmed so far include Mario Kart Wii, Choco Mountain for Mario Kart 64, and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour.

The Booster Course Pass costs $25 on its own. It's also included with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass at no extra cost. Individual waves of courses cannot be purchased alone.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the Switch's best-selling game of all time, with more than 43 million units sold, so it makes sense that Nintendo wants to keep the party going like this with additional DLC.

In other news, a commentator at the Olympics recently compared a bobsled track to Rainbow Road.