Mario Kart 8 Switch Update Out Now, Adds Video Capture And Adjusts Blue Shell

Coinciding with Nintendo Switch's big 4.0.0 firmware update, Nintendo has released a new patch for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The 1.3.0 update adds the ability to capture footage and makes a couple of gameplay tweaks, including to the dreaded Blue Shell.

One of the biggest features introduced in Switch's new firmware update is the ability to record and save videos of your gameplay. With the 1.3.0 patch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the four titles to support the functionality thus far (the other three being The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Arms, and Splatoon 2). Once the update has been installed, you'll be able to save up to 30 seconds of footage by holding the Capture button.

In addition to that, the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update makes a few gameplay adjustments. Most notably, the Blue Shell will no longer set its sights on the second-place racer if the player in first hasn't yet crossed the finish line. Smart Steering has also been adjusted slightly; now players will find it harder to float down with the glider when the option is enabled. Nintendo has also extended how long players will be invulnerable after spinning out or crashing.

You can find the full patch notes for today's update (taken from Nintendo's support site) below. The update will be applied automatically if your system is connected to the internet, and you'll need to have it installed in order to continue playing the game online. You'll also need to update your Switch to the 4.0.0 version in order to capture gameplay footage.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Version 1.3.0 Patch Notes