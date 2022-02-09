Mario Kart 8 Is Getting 48 DLC Courses By End Of 2023

Nintendo announces a very ambitious DLC plan for Mario Kart 8 that includes remastered courses from past games.

By on

Comments

Nintendo has announced a "Booster Course Pass" for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that will add 48 additional DLC courses to the popular racing game by the end of 2023. The first wave of courses arrives March 18.

The DLC will include remastered courses from earlier games. Eight courses will be released across six waves, for a total of 48 courses in all. Some of the courses confirmed so far include Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii, Choco Mountain for Mario Kart 64, and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour. These will be available in the first wave, and they can be played locally and online.

Click To Unmute
  1. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Trailer | Nintendo Direct
  2. 20 Dying Light 2 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
  3. Nintendo Direct February 2022 Livestream
  4. The Wolf Among Us 2 - Official Reveal Full Trailer
  5. Parents React to FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker
  6. Pokémon Legends: Arceus - 12 Things You Didn't Know
  7. Earthbound Nintendo Switch Online Update | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  8. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Trailer | Nintendo Direct 2022
  9. Triangle Strategy Update Trailer | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  10. Nintendo Switch Sports | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  11. Portal: Companion Collection for Nintendo Switch -- Official Trailer
  12. LIVE A LIVE – Nintendo Direct 2.9.2022 Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Mario Kart 8 Remastered Courses DLC Trailer | Nintendo Direct February 2022

The Booster Course Pass costs $25 on its own. It's also included with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass at no extra cost. Individual waves of courses cannot be purchased alone.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the Switch's best-selling game of all time, with more than 43 million units sold, so it makes sense that Nintendo wants to keep the party going like this with additional DLC.

For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of all the biggest games and announcements from today's Nintendo Direct.

Most Anticipated Switch Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Mario Kart 8
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)