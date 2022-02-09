Mario Kart 8 Is Getting 48 DLC Courses By End Of 2023

Nintendo has announced a "Booster Course Pass" for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that will add 48 additional DLC courses to the popular racing game by the end of 2023. The first wave of courses arrives March 18.

The DLC will include remastered courses from earlier games. Eight courses will be released across six waves, for a total of 48 courses in all. Some of the courses confirmed so far include Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii, Choco Mountain for Mario Kart 64, and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour. These will be available in the first wave, and they can be played locally and online.

The Booster Course Pass costs $25 on its own. It's also included with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass at no extra cost. Individual waves of courses cannot be purchased alone.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the Switch's best-selling game of all time, with more than 43 million units sold, so it makes sense that Nintendo wants to keep the party going like this with additional DLC.

