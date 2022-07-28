Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 2 DLC Pack Adds A Brand-New Course And 7 Others

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's next DLC pack will launch on August 4, Nintendo has announced. The second DLC pack from the Booster Course Pass includes eight courses in all, including a brand-new one and nostalgic tracks from previous titles.

The totally new course is Sky-High Sundae, which is themed around "larger-than-life desserts." The track debuts in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and will come to Mario Kart: Tour at a later date.

The other seven courses include Mario Kart N64's memorable Kalimari Desert and Mushroom Gorge from Mario Kart Wii. SNES Mario Circuit 3 is also coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as well as Waluigi Pinball from Mario Kart DS. You can see the full lineup below, which is divided between the Turnip Cup and the Propeller Cup. All courses can be played locally or online.

These new courses will appear in online matchmaking for everyone, whether or not you've paid for them, but buying them outright is the only way to race them on demand.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2:

Turnip Cup

Tour New York Minute (Mario Kart Tour)

Mario Circuit 3 (Super Mario Kart)

Kalimari Desert (Mario Kart N64)

Waluigi Pinball (Mario Kart DS)

Propeller Cup

Tour Sydney Sprint (Mario Kart Tour)

Snow Land (Mario Kart Game Boy Advance)

Mushroom Gorge (Mario Kart Wii)

Sky-High Sundae (brand-new course)

Wave 1 released in March and included tracks like Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii and Choco Mountain for Mario Kart N64. There are four additional waves coming, with eight courses each for a total of 48 DLC courses, all of which will be released by the end of 2023.