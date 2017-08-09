Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Patch Out Now, Here's What It Does

A new patch for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has arrived, but it doesn't add any features or functionality to the Nintendo Switch racing game. Update 1.21., released today, fixes a problem that could make it take longer to get back to the lobby in some situations.

The one-line patch notes read (via Nintendo Everything): "Corrected an issue that prolonged the time to return to the lobby after races near the start and end times of online tournaments."

This is the third patch for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe since its release in April. The most recent one before this tweaked the online mode to give players who fell behind items that help them catch up more frequently. An update in May, meanwhile, removed one of Inkling Girl's gestures that was deemed offensive.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold more than 3.5 million copies, making it the second best-selling Switch game, only behind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (3.92 million).