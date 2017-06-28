Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Patch Out Now, Here's What It Does
See the full patch notes for the racing game's newest update.
A new patch is now available for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The Nintendo Switch racing game's second update, Version 1.2, makes a number of changes, some of which sound pretty significant.
For example, you can no longer use an item after it was used to block an attack. Additionally, the patch changes the Boomerang item so that it will return to the first slot, where possible, after it is caught.
For online matches, players who fall behind will receive even items that help them catch up more frequently. Additionally, no more than two Piranha Plants can go out as items at the same time on any course for online races.
You can see the full patch notes below, as rounded up and posted by Nintendo. The first patch for Mario Kart 8 was released in May; it removed an offensive gesture and made other changes.
Mario Kart 8 Version 1.2
- Players can use Pikmin-themed amiibo to unlock a Pikmin Suit for the Mii driver.
- Race rules and course name are now displayed on loading screens for online and wireless play, as well as Mario Kart TV.
- Players who are behind in online matches will receive items geared toward catching up more frequently.
- In online matches, no more than two Piranha Plants will be granted as items at the same time.
- Controls are no longer unresponsive when the timer runs out when choosing a Mii racing suit for online matches.
- When a player uses an item right after the Super Horn in online matches, that item will now remain available for other players.
- Item wheel no longer spins continuously in online matches.
- Online matches now end as intended 30 seconds after the first place racer finishes.
- The Boomerang now returns to the first slot, if possible, after a player catches it.
- Items shown in a player’s item slots now display correctly when holding an item behind them.
- No longer possible to use an item after it has been used to block an attack.
- Communication errors no longer occur frequently while spectating or after spectating online matches.