Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Passes 45 Million Units Sold, Remains Best-Selling Switch Game Ever
The kart racer widened its lead over Animal Crossing in 2021.
Nintendo's financial report for the 2021 fiscal year has been released, and alongside the 108 million Switch units sold is the updated list of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games. The list may be "updated," but it looks very familiar.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe retains its championship as the best-selling Switch game of all time, moving 9.9 million units in 2021 to its lifetime sales to 45.33 million. Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains the second-best seller at 38.64 million lifetime units, while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes in third at 28.17 million.
Gotham Knights Gameplay Teased Amid 4 Player Speculation | GameSpot News Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 - Warlords of New York: Season 9 Hidden Alliance Overview Trailer Sker Ritual - Reveal Trailer Rage Among the Stars - Launch Trailer Apex Legends: Saviors Battle Pass Trailer Bibots | Gameplay trailer Gotham Knights - Batcycle Pre-Order trailer Gotham Knights - Official Nightwing and Red Hood Gameplay Demo PUBG MOBILE | Version 2.0 Patch Notes 9 Things You Didn't Know About Apex Legends Sword Master Reacts to Elden Ring Weapons "A Hell Of A Job On This One!" - Firearms Expert Reacts to Fallout 4’s MOD Guns
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
The full updated list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games is below:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 45.33 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 38.64 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 28.17 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 26.55 million
- Pokemon Sword/Pokemon Shield - 24.27 million
- Super Mario Odyssey - 23.5 million
- Super Mario Party - 17.78 million
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Pokemon Shining Pearl - 14.65 million
- Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Pokemon Let's Go Eevee - 14.53 million
- Ring Fit Adventure - 14.09 million
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is the only 2021 release to crack the top ten, selling 14.65 million units since its November launch--enough to make it the single best-selling Switch game of 2021. Pokemon Legends: Arceus just missed the list, selling 12.65 million units between its January 28 launch and the end of the fiscal year on March 31.
2022 is already shaping up to be another strong year for Switch software sales, as Kirby and the Forgotten Land showed 2.1 million units sold in the six days between its March 25 launch and the March 31 fiscal year cutoff.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation