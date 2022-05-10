Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Passes 45 Million Units Sold, Remains Best-Selling Switch Game Ever

Nintendo's financial report for the 2021 fiscal year has been released, and alongside the 108 million Switch units sold is the updated list of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games. The list may be "updated," but it looks very familiar.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe retains its championship as the best-selling Switch game of all time, moving 9.9 million units in 2021 to its lifetime sales to 45.33 million. Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains the second-best seller at 38.64 million lifetime units, while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes in third at 28.17 million.

The full updated list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games is below:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 45.33 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 38.64 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 28.17 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 26.55 million Pokemon Sword/Pokemon Shield - 24.27 million Super Mario Odyssey - 23.5 million Super Mario Party - 17.78 million Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Pokemon Shining Pearl - 14.65 million Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Pokemon Let's Go Eevee - 14.53 million Ring Fit Adventure - 14.09 million

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is the only 2021 release to crack the top ten, selling 14.65 million units since its November launch--enough to make it the single best-selling Switch game of 2021. Pokemon Legends: Arceus just missed the list, selling 12.65 million units between its January 28 launch and the end of the fiscal year on March 31.

2022 is already shaping up to be another strong year for Switch software sales, as Kirby and the Forgotten Land showed 2.1 million units sold in the six days between its March 25 launch and the March 31 fiscal year cutoff.