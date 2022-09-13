Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gets More Classic Tracks This Holiday Season
Nintendo has shown off two of the classic circuits that will be in Wave 3 of the Booster Pass, Merry Mountain and Peach Gardens.
New tracks are headed to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of the Booster Course pass later this year. The Wave 3 tracks will be available during the holiday season, and include Mario Kart Tour's Merry Mountain Mario Kart DS's Peach Gardens circuits.
These are just two of the eight tracks that will be available from Wave 3, and active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will be able to access the DLC at no additional cost. Alternatively, the Mario Kart 8 DLC can be purchased on its own.
The DLC released in Wave 2 of the Booster Pass added a substantial amount of content to the best-selling Switch game, including a brand-new track and several nostalgic courses to race through. More additional waves are coming, with eight courses each for a total of 48 DLC courses that will all be released by the end of 2023.
