Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 Arrives December 7

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will soon be halfway to the finish line, as the third of six eight-course waves has been confirmed for a December 7 launch date.

Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass will, like the previous waves, add eight more courses to the Mario Kart 8 roster, with all of them coming from previous games in the franchise. Three of Wave 3's tracks first debuted in Mario Kart Tour on mobile devices, two more come from Mario Kart 7 on 3DS, and the final three come from Mario Kart Wii, Mario Kart DS, and Mario Kart Super Circuit on Game Boy Advance.

Start your engines! Wave 3 of the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass arrives 12/7! Available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC. pic.twitter.com/lbhHsbpf7L — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 21, 2022

The full list of tracks coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass is as follows:

Rock Cup Tour London Loop (Mario Kart Tour) GBA Boo Lake (Mario Kart: Super Circuit) 3DS Rock Rock Mountai n (Mario Kart 7) Wii Maple Treeway (Mario Kart Wii)

Moon Cup Tour Berlin Byways (Mario Kart Tour) DS Peach Gardens (Mario Kart DS) Merry Mountain s (Mario Kart Tour) 3DS Rainbow Road (Mario Kart 7)



Wave 3 comes over four months after the release of the previous wave, which brought the Turnip Cup and Propeller Cup on August 4. The first wave of tracks--which includes the Golden Dash Cup and the Lucky Cat Cup--launched on March 18.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The Booster Course Pass is available as a separate purchase for $25, and it is also included with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscription along with access to classic games from the Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64.