Mario Golf Tees Off On Nintendo Switch Online On April 15

Nintendo Expansion Pack subscribers can soon try out a new game, as Mario Golf is being added to the service's line-up of N64 titles on April 15. Just in time for the Masters Tournament.

Released back in 1999, Mario Golf was joined that year by a Game Boy Color and has since then become a regular franchise fixture in Nintendo's library. The most recent game in the series is Mario Golf: Super Rush, a fast-paced spin on the leisurely sport that was released last year.

Get into the swing! ⛳

Tee off with Mario and friends when Mario Golf comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 4/15. #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/bB4ujaj59F — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2022

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is an enhanced version of Nintendo's online subscription service, which gives members access to additional N64 and Sega Genesis games. Membership costs start at $50 for 12 months, and a family account that supports up to eight profiles retails for $80.

New games are added regularly--like last month's inclusion of F-Zero X for the N64 library--and other games include The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, Star Fox 64, Mario Kart 64, and Super Mario 64. Most recently, Nintendo released the 1998 classic Banjo-Kazooie for the collection as well as the 2000 title, Paper Mario.

For another modern option, you can also play golf in Nintendo Switch Sports when it's added as a free update later this year.