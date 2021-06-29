Mario Golf: Super Rush Is Discounted At Amazon, But You Better Hurry

If you didn't pick up Mario Golf: Super Rush at launch last week, you're in luck. Amazon is currently selling Mario Golf: Super Rush for $51. Deals on brand-new Nintendo Switch games are more common now, but this is the first discount we've seen on Super Rush.

Considering that it's an Amazon deal, there's no telling when it will go back up to retail price. It's also very possible that Amazon could could sell out of copies, so you might want to hurry and snag one. You can get free shipping with Amazon Prime, and your game will arrive as soon as tomorrow.

Mario Golf: Super Rush offers a new take on the long-running series. Much of the game revolves around Speed Golf, a fast-paced mode that requires you to literally run across the course to hit your next shot. Another variant, Battle Golf, drops you and up to three competitors in a stadium course for a race to see who can capture three flags first. Super Rush also has a solo adventure that introduces the new mechanics and six courses.

It earned a 7/10 in our Mario Golf: Super Rush review. "With three radically different styles of play and some seriously inventive courses, Mario Golf: Super Rush is a compellingly original sports game," I wrote. "Speed Golf and Battle Golf actively make you adapt to wildly different conditions while balancing technique and speediness. The button swing system still feels great, though if you desire an accurate motion-controlled golf game, this isn’t it. Golf Adventure curiously lacks a conventional tournament structure or record-keeping, which actively dissuaded me from ever wanting to revisit it. Super Rush isn’t the best entry in the series, but it’s a worthy addition."