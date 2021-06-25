Mario Golf: Super Rush Day One Update Now Live, Adds New Lessons And More

Nintendo has released a day one update for Mario Golf: Super Rush. The version 1.1.0 patch makes a number of adjustments to the newly released golf game, including adding new lessons to Golf Adventure mode and other tweaks.

As the patch notes on Nintendo's support website detail, the 1.1.0 update has added lessons detailing spin use and strategies for wind direction to the single-player adventure mode, Golf Adventure. Nintendo says it has also "adjusted several scenes" in that mode and added new challenges focused on shots off tee, approaches, and putting.

Beyond that, the 1.1.0 update has also made some adjustments to various other aspects of the game. Nintendo says it has "adjusted the game balance around swing inputs" when using motion controls, and the company has added an option to enable or disable Rush Events. The results screen and general text placement have been tweaked as well. You can read the full patch notes below.

Super Rush is the latest entry in the long-running Mario Golf series, and it's earn generally positive reviews from critics. GameSpot awarded it a 7/10 in our Mario Golf: Super Rush review. "With three radically different styles of play and some seriously inventive courses, Mario Golf: Super Rush is a compellingly original sports game. Speed Golf and Battle Golf actively make you adapt to wildly different conditions while balancing technique and speediness. The button swing system still feels great, though if you desire an accurate motion-controlled golf game, this isn't it," critic Steven Petite wrote.

There's more content on the way to Mario Golf: Super Rush. During its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo confirmed it will be releasing a regular stream of free content updates for the game following its launch. The updates will include new playable characters and courses, such as New Donk City from Super Mario Odyssey.

Mario Golf: Super Rush Ver. 1.1.0 Patch Notes