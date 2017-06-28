Mario Dominates E3 2017 Game Critics Awards, Full List Of Winners Revealed
Super duper Mario.
Nintendo's Italian plumber has swept up at this year's E3 Game Critics Awards, as Super Mario Odyssey claimed three prizes and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle took home two.
The former won the headline Best of Show award, as well as Best Console Game and Best Action/Adventure Game. Ubisoft's Rabbids crossover, meanwhile, took away Best Original Game and Best Strategy Game.
Elsewhere, EA's FIFA 18 grabbed Best Sports Game, while Best Online Multiplayer went to Star Wars Battlefront II. Microsoft claimed two prizes, too: Xbox One X won Best Hardware/Peripheral while Forza Motorsport 7 claimed Best Racing Game.
Super Mario Odyssey beat competition from Assassin's Creed: Origins, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and the aforementioned Mario + Rabbids game to win Best of Show. We were impressed with the platformer here at GameSpot, even though Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto was initially "worried" about it.
For the full list of winners, check out the list below, or for more on our E3 coverage you can check out our verdict on who won E3 2017.
E3 2017 Game Critics Awards Winners
Best Of Show
Super Mario Odyssey
Best Original Game
Mario + Rabbids: Battle Kingdom
Best Console Game
Super Mario Odyssey
Best VR Game
Lone Echo
Best PC Game
Destiny 2
Best Handheld Game
Metroid: Samus Returns
Best Hardware/Peripheral
Xbox One X
Best Action Game
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Best Action/Adventure Game
Super Mario Odyssey
Best Role Playing Game
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Best Racing Game
Forza Motorsport 7
Best Fighting Game
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Best Sports Game
FIFA 18
Best Strategy Game
Mario + Rabbids: Battle Kingdom
Best Family Game
Hidden Agenda
Best Online Multiplayer
Star Wars Battlefront II
Best Independent Game
The Artful Escape
