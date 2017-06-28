Mario Dominates E3 2017 Game Critics Awards, Full List Of Winners Revealed

Nintendo's Italian plumber has swept up at this year's E3 Game Critics Awards, as Super Mario Odyssey claimed three prizes and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle took home two.

The former won the headline Best of Show award, as well as Best Console Game and Best Action/Adventure Game. Ubisoft's Rabbids crossover, meanwhile, took away Best Original Game and Best Strategy Game.

Elsewhere, EA's FIFA 18 grabbed Best Sports Game, while Best Online Multiplayer went to Star Wars Battlefront II. Microsoft claimed two prizes, too: Xbox One X won Best Hardware/Peripheral while Forza Motorsport 7 claimed Best Racing Game.

Super Mario Odyssey beat competition from Assassin's Creed: Origins, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and the aforementioned Mario + Rabbids game to win Best of Show. We were impressed with the platformer here at GameSpot, even though Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto was initially "worried" about it.

For the full list of winners, check out the list below, or for more on our E3 coverage you can check out our verdict on who won E3 2017.

E3 2017 Game Critics Awards Winners

Best Of Show

Super Mario Odyssey

Best Original Game

Mario + Rabbids: Battle Kingdom

Best Console Game

Super Mario Odyssey

Best VR Game

Lone Echo

Best PC Game

Destiny 2

Best Handheld Game

Metroid: Samus Returns

Best Hardware/Peripheral

Xbox One X

Best Action Game

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Best Action/Adventure Game

Super Mario Odyssey

Best Role Playing Game

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Best Racing Game

Forza Motorsport 7

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Best Sports Game

FIFA 18

Best Strategy Game

Mario + Rabbids: Battle Kingdom

Best Family Game

Hidden Agenda

Best Online Multiplayer

Star Wars Battlefront II

Best Independent Game

The Artful Escape