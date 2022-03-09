March Xbox Update Improves Quick Resume

By far one of the most useful features the Xbox Series consoles have is Quick Resume, and their latest update just made it a little better. The March update for Xbox consoles has added a few improvements, but the one most players will notice immediately is the ability to pin games to Quick Resume.

Quick Resume is one of the fancier features included in the Xbox Series consoles, letting players switch between multiple games immediately and seamlessly. But the best part of Quick Resume is that a game will resume exactly where it was left off, meaning there's no need to save or find a checkpoint. Players can simply swap between games as much as they want.

With this month's Xbox update, players can now pin two games to Quick Resume, meaning they'll always be available in an instant. To pin a game to Quick Resume, users simply have to select a game, press the Menu button, and select "Pin to Quick Resume" from the dropdown menu. These games will only be removed if players manually remove them or if they have a mandatory update.

Outside of Quick Resume enhancements, players can also remap their controller's Share Button. While it normally lets users save clips or screenshots, the Share Button can now be remapped to perform a variety of actions, including opening up a friends list or muting a TV. A new audio setup wizard is also available for audiophiles who want to make sure their TV is using the correct audio format.