MapleStory Publisher Offers A Closer Look At Turn-Based Hero Game Argent Twilight

Nexon Games has offered fans a closer look at the next title joining its ever-expanding library of mobile games. Shown at GameSpot's Swipe Showcase, Argent Twilight: Secret of the Dark Orbs is a turn-based hero collector set in a vibrant and fantastical world. The game features over 300 heroes (each with five variant forms), anime-inspired visuals, and fully-animated cutscenes.

Argent Twilight's story begins shortly after Djur Wade--the president of Wade Express, a ruthless shipping company--suffers a great misfortune. After placing the winning bid on a much sought-after vase at an auction, a band of thieves shows up in an attempt to steal the priceless pottery. During the scuffle, the vase is shattered, and a great, silver dragon emerges from within its depths. This dragon then teams up with our party of heroes in an attempt to unravel the secrets of the Dark Orbs and regain their memories. All the while, President Wade swears revenge on the thieves who broke his precious heirloom.

According to the press release, Argent Twilight features a strategic, position-based combat system and a vast story players must battle their way through. Players can collect and develop over 300 elemental heroes--including ones from Nexon's previous game, Fantasy War Tactics--and make them their own through leveling up, awakening, and skill enhancement. Each hero can be leveled up to level 60, wear 20 sets of unique gear, fuse artifacts to enhance their hero suits, and come with five elemental variants, leading to nearly countless combinations of abilities and skills.

Players can level up their team by taking on PvE quests and exploring dungeons to defeat bosses and earn rewards. In addition, Argent Twilight also features "thrilling PvP league action," where six contestants face off against each other in teams of three. Nexon has not yet announced a release date for Argent Twilight, but the game is slated to hit iOS and Android upon release.