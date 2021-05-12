Manifold Garden Gets A Free PS5 Upgrade Next Week, Physical Edition Announced

William Chyr Studio has announced that Manifold Garden will release on PlayStation 5 on May 20. This version will include PS5-specific features such as 4K graphics support, 60fps frame rate, DualSense wireless controller haptic support, and Game Help. Players who own the PS4 version already will receive a free upgrade to the PS5 one.

Additionally, physical editions of Manifold Garden for PS5 and Nintendo Switch have been revealed. iam8bit will be distributing both versions on its website. They come with intricately detailed pop-up display art and a reversible cover art by Sasha E Head. The game is region free too with worldwide compatibility for all regional versions of the respective hardware.

A vinyl edition of the game's soundtrack featuring music from Laryssa Okada is available as well. Limited to a total of 1,000 pressings, it comes with a piece of pop-up architecture and two in-game songs that were not included in the digital soundtrack, along with a digital download of the soundtrack itself. The album art is from TheFourthFocus.

The PS5 physical edition costs $30 with the Switch version being a bit more expensive at $35. The Manifold Garden 2xLP Vinyl Soundtrack is $45. The physical editions are slated to go out in Q3 2021 and the vinyl soundtrack in Q1 2022.

Manifold Garden first released in October 2019 for iOS and PC via Epic Games Store, with it coming to Steam exactly one year later. It launched on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in August 2020 followed by an Xbox Series X|S version in November. Now, it's finally heading to PS5 next week.