Maneater's Absurd Shark Conspiracy DLC Launches In August

The next DLC for the killer shark game Maneater will be released on August 31, Tripwire Interactive has announced. The Truth Quest DLC will launch that day across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as well as PS4 and Xbox One.

Tripwire announcing the date this week is likely no accident, as this is Shark Week. You can check out a brand-new trailer for Truth Quest below.

As announced previously, Truth Quest features additional narrative elements that continue the storyline of journalist/narrator Trip Westhaven, who is performed by Chris Parnell of SNL, 30 Rock, Archer, and Rick & Morty fame. Westhaven believes he has uncovered new secrets and conspiracies about a killer shark created by the government.

In Truth Quest, you'll swim through a new location--an island off the coast of Port Clovis, and you can make your shark even deadlier with more evolutions to grow into. The level cap is increased to 40, while there are new enemy creatures to take on. What's more, the game's bounty hunter system--which calls in the government to take you down--sees some updates with the Truth Quest DLC. Helicopters will now come after you, while the military forces hunting you down now have more weapons and vehicles.

There are new objectives, too, including "Failure to Communicate" (tail-whip objects to destroy a target) and "Time Trial" (swim through rings in the allotted time).

Truth Quest costs $15/€115/£13. It is not a standalone expansion, so it requires the base game.

Maneater launched for Nintendo Switch in May, but the Truth Quest DLC has not been announced for Nintendo's hybrid platform.

GameSpot's Maneater review scored the game a 7/10.

"With the sharply written, hilariously delivered narration and story beats to freshen up the experience as you go along, Maneater becomes a goofy, fish-flopping romp, with a good balance of limbs to sever, boats to wreck, and challenging creatures to render into bite-sized chunks," reviewer Phil Hornshaw said. "Maneater isn't a perfect shark simulator, but it is a fun and funny one whose positive adaptations outpace its drawbacks."