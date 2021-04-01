Maneater DLC Dives Into Conspiracy Theories About A Government Coverup

Tripwire Interactive has announced new DLC coming to the wacky shark game Maneater, and no, this is not an April Fools prank (we think). Maneater: Truth Quest is a story-driven expansion that puts you back into the cartilage of a bull shark in a story involving mysteries and conspiracies. 30 Rock actor Chris Parnell is back, too, reprising his role as the investigative journalist Trip Westhaven.

The DLC is focused on the Naval Wildlife Organization and how they might not be all they seem to be. For those just catching up, Maneater is the name of the game and the title of a reality TV show hosted by Westhaven. The Truth Quest DLC touches on the next chapter of the story where Westhaven looks into what he believes to be a government cover-up. He believes the existence of the super-charged man-eating shark is proof that the government is secretly creating uber-animals.

"Trip Westhaven, driven to the brink of madness, fires up his ViewTube channel 'Truth Quest,' to take his followers, the 'Questers' into deep waters in an effort to uncover the dark secrets behind this whale of a tale," reads a line from the description.

Truth Quest features two new episodes of the in-universe show, along with a new region to explore. The DLC raises the level cap to 40, adds new evolutions to grow your shark to become even deadlier, while the maximum shark size has also been increased.

Players will also encounter new "Uber" predators and "evolved" creatures to fight. The military continues to track you in this expansion, and now they will hunt you by air through helicopters and using new weapons, making it more difficult to escape and survive. The Truth Quest expansion also adds new objectives, including a time trial that challenges you to swim through all the required rings in a certain amount of time, and another that asks you to tail-whip objects to destroy an objective.

Truth Quest is coming sometime this summer and it will cost $14.99 / €14.99 / £12.99 when it arrives. It'll be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as well as PS4 and Xbox One. Maneater is also coming to Nintendo Switch in late May, but this DLC hasn't been announced for that version of the game.

GameSpot's Maneater review scored the game a 7/10.

"With the sharply written, hilariously delivered narration and story beats to freshen up the experience as you go along, Maneater becomes a goofy, fish-flopping romp, with a good balance of limbs to sever, boats to wreck, and challenging creatures to render into bite-sized chunks," reviewer Phil Hornshaw said. "Maneater isn't a perfect shark simulator, but it is a fun and funny one whose positive adaptations outpace its drawbacks."

Maneater was developed by Tripwire Interactive, the Georgia-based studio known for its work on the Killing Floor series, among others.