Man With Highest Gamerscore Loses Title After Going On Honeymoon

The man with the highest Xbox Gamerscore ever has been dethroned. Raymond "Stallion83" Cox, whose Gamerscore is 1,585,894 right now, has been overtaken by Stephen "smrnov" Rowe, whose Gamerscore tally stands at 1,592,280 currently.

Cox had reportedly been the top-scorer on Xbox Live for more than a decade before Rowe passed him over the weekend. According to Eurogamer, Cox recently got married and took some time off for a honeymoon. He stayed busy on his honeymoon, though.

I've been too busy having all the sex. pic.twitter.com/aFNpwuaDY1 — Ray Cox IV (@Stallion83) July 4, 2017

In May 2014, Cox said his next goal is to pass 2 million Gamerscore. It seems like the race is on to reach that mark, and Cox is now in the unique position of chasing the goal from second place. Both Cox and Rowe are staying busy with games, of course, as both have unlocked multiple achievements today on the US holiday of 4th of July.

Rowe wrote a blog post about the achievement. "First off, thanks to everyone who sent messages of congrats, I appreciate it," he said. "I think it surprised most of you and myself really as it was never my goal to overtake Stallion83."

He added that he will not apply for the Guinness World Record (which Cox currently holds), and he clarified that he pays for all of his games, whether that be outright or through memberships like Xbox Live Gold and EA Access.

You can read Rowe's full blog post here.

In November 2013, ahead of his 1 million Gamerscore accomplishment, Microsoft gave Cox a lifetime membership to Xbox Live Gold in the form of a physical card with his name engraved on it. We don't know if Rowe also has one, but he seems deserving.