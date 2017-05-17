Man Is Suing His Date For Texting During Guardians of the Galaxy 2

The issue of texting in theaters has become a controversial one over the past few years. Now the stakes have been raised even higher with the news of a man who is suing his date for excessive texting during the recent Marvel smash Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

As reported by the Austin-based Statesman, 37-year-old Brandon Vezmar filed a claim to recoup the $17.31 he paid for his date's ticket. The site states that Vezmar met the woman online, and the visit to the theater in Round Rock, Texas, was their first date.

In his petition, Vezmar alleges that the woman "activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages." Vezmar says that she also left the theater after the movie without giving him a lift, and that his subsequent attempts to contact her to get the ticket money refunded were ignored.

"While damages sought are modest, the principle is important as defendant's behavior is a threat to civilized society,” Vezmar states in his petition.

The Statesman contacted the woman, who did not know about the claim and asked for her name not be used. She told the site: "This is crazy. I had my phone low and I wasn't bothering anybody. It wasn't like constant texting. I'm not a bad woman. I just went out on a date."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn has also weighed in on the issue of the alleged texting during his movie:

Why stop at suing? She deserves jail time! https://t.co/c41MWGz74M — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opened earlier this month and is proving hugely successful. To date it has made $636.9 million at the worldwide box office.