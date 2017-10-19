Man In Pikachu Costume Jumps White House Fence

This should serve as a warning: Not even Pokemon can evade the Secret Service. Curtis Combs, a 36-year-old man from Kentucky, was taken into custody by the Secret Service Tuesday, October 17, after he jumped a fence surrounding the White House.

While people trying to enter the White House grounds without approval is nothing new, CNN reports Combs stands out for attempting to do so while wearing a Pikachu costume. According to a police report, he jumped a concrete barrier on the south side of the presidential residence, after dropping a backpack and telling officers he was unarmed.

What would drive him to do such a thing? It turns out he was hoping video of the stunt would end up on YouTube, making him famous. Unfortunately for him, the chances of that happening are slim. After all, this isn't the first time a Pikachu fan has landed in trouble for hopping a fence at the White House.

In 2014, a man wearing a Pikachu hat and shirt, carrying a stuffed toy of the Pokemon, did the exact same thing before sitting down on the lawn to be arrested. That video wound up on YouTube, though it did not go viral.

In the end, Combs pled not guilty to a charge of unlawful entry, CNN says. He will be in court to face the charge on November 9. In speaking to police after the incident, Combs told them he hoped to return at a later date to tour the White House with his son. Truthfully, that could be the beginning of a crazy viral marketing ploy for the Detective Pikachu movie.