Man Accused Of Killing Longtime Boyfriend After Fight About Overwatch

A Michigan man has been accused of killing his partner of 10 years following a heated argument over Overwatch. While what exactly the couple was fighting about is unclear, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's office (via NBC) the men were sleeping in different rooms when the accused entered the living room and strangled his boyfriend on the couch.

The incident took place Thursday, January 6 in Pontiac, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. The police were alerted to the matter when Docquen Jovo Watkins, the accused murderer, called deputies to report a domestic dispute between himself and his longtime partner Rory Teasley. According to the police statement, "He and his boyfriend had gotten into a fight and the boyfriend was 'sleeping' on the couch" at the time of the call.

When the authorities reached the apartment, they reportedly found Teasley unconscious and not breathing. He was officially pronounced dead at a hospital.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those that do so will be held accountable.”

Watkins is currently being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. He is due to appear in court on January 18.