Malagua Hidden Stash Location In Far Cry 6 - Trejo's Tacos Mission

Ubisoft is celebrating the first Far Cry 6 crossover mission. Unlike other games, which have seen the likes of Star Wars, Marvel, and Batman come to their universes, Far Cry 6 gets Hollywood actor Danny Trejo. He and his now-signature machete are in Yara and free for all players, and if you take on his Special Operation, you can get some free Moneda, the earned-in-game currency, for locating the hidden stash. It's tucked away pretty well in the thickly settled town of Malagua, though, so use our guide to find it and fill your pockets.

Far Cry 6: Malagua hidden stash

Like all Special Operations, the Danny Trejo mission takes you out of Yara and to a small, self-contained area. In this case, Danny and Dani head to Malagua to steal more of Anton Castillo's PG-240X, a chemical weapon the despot plans to unleash on "fake Yarans."

Here's where to find the hidden stash's key in Malagua.

Once you arrive in Malagua, head northwest along the road until you get to the front of the town center. Special Operations missions deliberately give you no map and demand you find your own way, so a northwest bearing is key. Once you arrive, go past the town's entrance sign and look under the covered area shown above. Amid the bodies of some victimized Yarans is a key on a blue lanyard. As always, you'll need this key to open the stash.

Next, continue down the road until you see the tall building in the image below. Scale the ladder and peek into the crumbled ceiling. You'll see the stash, and now that you've got the key, you're nearly all set. The last thing you'll need to do is walk to the edge of the roof and gently fall off the side to catch yourself on the ledge outside of the three-story building's middle floor. Climb through the window and open the chest to grab the Moneda--just watch your step in this place, as the floor is crumbling all around you.

The stash is on the second floor, but you'll need to climb the ladder and drop down to get it.

With that in hand, you can continue through the Special Operations mission. If this is your first hidden stash grabbed in a Spec Ops mission, you'll also get an Achievement or Trophy depending on your platform.

