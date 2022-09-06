Make Your Own Comic Book With The Help Of This $20 Online Course Bundle

Learning to draw is never easy, but at least this education bundle makes it cheap. Currently discounted to $20, the Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle offers 181 lessons across 33 hours of coursework to help you learn the basics of drawing, sketching, and everything in between. As the name suggests, this will be of particular interest to those who want to create comic book characters. That said, the coursework will likely work well for anyone who is looking for an introduction to figure drawing.

All 181 lessons are bundled into four different courses. Each one focuses on a different skill you’ll need to start drawing comic book characters, including the use of Manga Studio 5 and depicting faces from different angles. Here’s a closer look at the four courses included in the Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle:

How to Improve Your Figure Drawing Step-by-Step

How to Draw Dynamic Comic Book Superheroes from Start to Finish

How to Draw Heads Step-by-Step From Any Angle

Digital Painting Amazing Fantasy Art in Manga Studio 5

Your purchase comes with lifetime access to all four courses. So whether you’re simply limited on study time or need to review a session after years away from the craft, you can rest easy knowing the lessons are always available to you.

The courses are provided by Robert Marzullo, an artist and educator that’s spent years developing online lesson plans and is the author of Learn to Draw Action Heroes. If you’re looking for more coursework after wrapping up this bundle, be sure to check out the highly reviewed book.