Major Justice League Surprise Possibly Spoiled By Big Bang Theory

Of all the things that could spoil Justice League, could it really be a Big Bang Theory contest that revealed a major surprise from the film? That seems incredibly possible thanks to a new promotion the series is holding, which will send a lucky winner to the movie's Los Angeles premiere.

It was first pointed out on Reddit that as part of the contest, users must spin a wheel that includes the logos for the various Justice League members--Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman. However, a seventh logo was also included, which happens to belong to the Green Lantern. That's an interesting addition because, until this point, there has been no confirmation that a Green Lantern would appear in the film.

Interestingly though, this isn't the first time it's been hinted that a Lantern showing up in the movie is a possibility. An earlier trailer for Justice League included the movie's villain Steppenwolf speaking about how vulnerable the planet was, noting there were "no Lanterns" and "no Kryptonians" to protect it. While those who saw Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice know Superman died at the end of the film, it's also clear that he'll be returning at some point in this film.

Perhaps the same will go with the Lantern, given that a Green Lantern Corps movie is in the works for a 2020 release. There's no better way to drum up interest in that upcoming film than to include a Lantern--or possibly more than one--in Justice League.

Whatever the case, fans won't have to wait too long to find out whether or not a Green Lantern will be appearing in the film--or who would play the character. Justice League is in theaters on November 17.