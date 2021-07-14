Mafia Titanic Mod Has Been In Development For 15 Years

A mod that will add the RMS Titanic to the PC version of Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven has been in development for 15 years. The project's lead developer, Robin Bongaarts--who is also a maritime engineer from the Netherlands--told Eurogamer in a feature that he started working on the project in September 2006.

Bongaarts says that he has a "nerd-like interest" in the Titanic and other massive ocean liners of the time, such as the Titanic's sister ship, the RMS Olympic. He decided to add the ship to Mafia after he heard that the game was relatively easy to mod. While he expected the project to take him only three months, it actually took him four years to actually learn the skills he needed to render the ship with the level of detail he wanted.

The mod will include fully-voiced acted missions that will provide a reason for protagonist Thomas Angelo to go onto the ship--making sure that an expensive car isn't stolen by a rival mob boss. The mod will also include the famous sinking of the Titanic, because of course it will. According to Bongaarts, the mod will be released in four different parts, with the first part coming out sometime later this year, or perhaps afterward. Check out the project's Moddb page for more information.

Though the Titanic mod is for the original version of Mafia 1, a total remake of the game with modern graphics and features was released in September 2020. It garnered mostly positive reviews from critics, with our reviewer Richard Wakeling giving it a 6/10.