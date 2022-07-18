Madden NFL 23 Ratings: First 99 Player Revealed

Madden NFL 23 has announced that Davante Adams, a wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, will be the first member of Madden NFL 23's 99 Club. The 99 club is for players with a "near-perfect 99 rating," which is the highest achievable rating in-game.

Madden's ratings are updated continuously throughout the NFL season and are based on their real-life counterparts' performances. 99 overall ratings are reserved for only top players throughout the league.

Earlier today, the NFL shared a list of the top 10 wide receivers in Madden NFL 23 on its official Twitter account. At the top sits Davante Adams, and at the bottom is Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns, with a 90 overall.

Thoughts on the top 10 WRs in #Madden23? 👀 pic.twitter.com/onV0MtOM2h — NFL (@NFL) July 18, 2022

Madden NFL 23 plans on revealing more 99 club members throughout the week, as well as top player, team, and rookie ratings.

The Madden Rating Week continues until July 23, with Edge Rushers being revealed on July 19, Running Backs on July 20, Cornerbacks on July 21, and Quarterbacks on July 22. On July 23, Laura Rutledge with Mina Kimes and Louis Riddick will be breaking down this year's Madden Ratings in a half-hour special at 9 p.m. ET.

Every Tom Brady Madden Character Model, From Low-Res Starter To 99 OVR GOAT See More

For more Madden NFL 23 news, check out these stories: