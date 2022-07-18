Madden NFL 23 Ratings: First 99 Player Revealed
Davante Adams was revealed as the top wide receiver for Madden NFL 23.
Madden NFL 23 has announced that Davante Adams, a wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, will be the first member of Madden NFL 23's 99 Club. The 99 club is for players with a "near-perfect 99 rating," which is the highest achievable rating in-game.
Madden's ratings are updated continuously throughout the NFL season and are based on their real-life counterparts' performances. 99 overall ratings are reserved for only top players throughout the league.
Earlier today, the NFL shared a list of the top 10 wide receivers in Madden NFL 23 on its official Twitter account. At the top sits Davante Adams, and at the bottom is Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns, with a 90 overall.
Thoughts on the top 10 WRs in #Madden23? 👀 pic.twitter.com/onV0MtOM2h— NFL (@NFL) July 18, 2022
Madden NFL 23 plans on revealing more 99 club members throughout the week, as well as top player, team, and rookie ratings.
The Madden Rating Week continues until July 23, with Edge Rushers being revealed on July 19, Running Backs on July 20, Cornerbacks on July 21, and Quarterbacks on July 22. On July 23, Laura Rutledge with Mina Kimes and Louis Riddick will be breaking down this year's Madden Ratings in a half-hour special at 9 p.m. ET.
For more Madden NFL 23 news, check out these stories:
- Madden 23 Franchise Deep Dive
- Madden 23 Ratings: Predictions For Players, Teams, Rookies, And 99 Club
- Madden NFL 23 Is Not Coming To Xbox Game Pass, EA Confirms
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation