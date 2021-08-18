Madden NFL 22 Review Roundup--What Critics Are Saying

Madden NFL 22 releases this week for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and mobile--with earlier release dates for EA Play members or those who shelled out for more expensive versions of the game. After last year's Madden NFL 21 was criticized for not adding enough new content to make it feel distinct from the previous year's iteration, there's a lot riding on Madden 22 getting it right.

Though most reviews appear to be embargoed until after the game's official release on August 20, Madden 22 has been playable since August 12 for EA Play members, meaning some sites have already published reviews. Due to the embargo, some have been published as reviews-in-progress for the time being. We'll update this roundup as more reviews are published.

If you want to get a handle on both critics' and players' opinions of the game, check out the evolving review score on GameSpot's sister site Metacritic. To get your hands on the game yourself, check out our guide to Madden NFL 22's many editions and platforms.

Game: Madden NFL 22

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, mobile

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, mobile Developer: EA Tiburon

EA Tiburon Release Date: August 20

August 20 Price: $60-$120

GamesRadar -- No Score (Review in Progress)

"Madden NFL 22 is the first iteration in years to go all-in on the community's most popular mode. While we can dissect the remarkability of that sentence another day, the truth remains that Franchise fans finally have something to get excited for this season. Coaching skill trees, metrics-driven presentation, and streamlined training give players a deeper sense of ownership. While other modes have few new layers to get excited for, and the story engine and stamina system will need tweaks in the weeks ahead, the core improvements to what has always been the diehards' preferred mode should be seen as commendable, albeit delayed, fan service." -- Mark Delaney [Full review]

Windows Central -- 4/5

"Madden NFL 22 injects some much needed improvements into a series that was dangerously close to growing stale. Coupled with some big changes to core modes, Madden NFL 22 elevates itself into one of the best from the long-running series." -- Anthony J Nash [Full review]

Bleacher Report -- No Score

"It's nice to see that Madden has listened to fans and started to address problematic areas like franchise mode. It's a full-blown rebuild that needs several consecutive years of good drafting (ahem, feature additions) to work, but something is better than nothing. Equipped with strong presentation, improving gameplay and tweaks that made things feel different on a game-to-game basis, Madden NFL 22 is a perfect entry point for new players." -- Chris Roling [Full review]